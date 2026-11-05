Trinka Davis Veterans Village Brunch Celebrates Breast Cancer Survivors and Honors Cancer Warrior

A special brunch at the Atlanta VA Health Care System’s Trinka Davis Veterans Village on Oct. 22 brought together staff to celebrate the courage of breast cancer survivors, recognize a woman battling a rare form of blood cancer, and highlight the power of compassion and support.

Organized by Juliet Smith, a nursing assistant at Trinka Davis Veterans Village, the thoughtful gathering honored breast cancer survivors Donna Weibel, Odinessa Reeves, Sindy Dieudonne and Dr. Sahebi Saiyed. Veronica Moreno, wife of Trinka Davis Veterans Village Chaplain Vincent Moreno, was also recognized for her ongoing battle with a rare form of blood cancer.

The event celebrated the strength of the women being honored while emphasizing the importance of breast cancer awareness, family support and the encouragement that can make a difference during a cancer journey.

Weibel and Dieudonne, who both serve as nurses at the facility, emphasized the importance of raising awareness about breast cancer and encouraging women to be proactive about their health.

“Breast cancer awareness is important because education and early detection can make a difference,” Weibel said. “Events like this give us an opportunity to remind women to prioritize their health and to support one another.”

For Reeves, a nursing assistant at Trinka Davis Veterans Village, and Saiyed, the facility’s Medical Director for the Community Living Center, family support was a central message of the gathering. Loved ones can provide encouragement, comfort and strength as individuals navigate the uncertainty and challenges associated with cancer.

“Having family by your side during a difficult time means so much,” Reeves said. “Their love and encouragement can help you find the strength to keep moving forward.”

Saiyed also highlighted the importance of having a dependable support system throughout the cancer journey.

“Cancer affects not only the person diagnosed but also the people who love and care for them,” Saiyed said. “The support of family members can provide comfort, hope and strength when it is needed most.”

Moreno’s recognition added another meaningful dimension to the gathering. As she battles a rare form of blood cancer, the brunch offered an opportunity to acknowledge her journey and show support for her and her family. “It was a very inspiring event, and I can’t thank Ms. Smith and the entire team enough for making it such a rewarding day,” Moreno said.

Beyond celebrating the women, the event also recognized Smith’s thoughtfulness and dedication in bringing everyone together. All five women praised Smith for organizing what they described as an amazing and thoughtful event, expressing appreciation for the time and care she invested in making the occasion special.

The brunch reflected the Trinka Davis Veterans Village team’s commitment to fostering a compassionate environment where Veterans, employees and their families feel valued and supported. It also reinforced an important message: cancer awareness, emotional support and meaningful human connections remain essential throughout the journey from diagnosis to treatment and recovery.