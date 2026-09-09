Trinka Davis Veterans Village Wellness Expo Connects Veterans with Care, Resources and Community Support

For Veterans and their families, knowing where to turn for health care, benefits and other resources can make a meaningful difference.

At the Trinka Davis Veterans Village, those connections took center stage on Aug. 26 during the Veterans Wellness Expo.

The event brought together Veterans and their families with Trinka Davis Veterans Village health care professionals and community partners, providing an opportunity to learn about services and resources designed to support their health and well-being.

Representatives from areas including Primary Care, Nutrition and Mental Health were available to answer questions, provide information and help attendees connect with services. Community partners also shared information about programs and benefits available to Veterans and their families.

Kesha Releford, nurse manager at Trinka Davis Veterans Village, said the expo was designed to make it easier for Veterans to discover the many resources available to them.

“We want our Veterans and their families to know that they don’t have to navigate these resources alone,” Releford said. “Bringing our health care teams and community partners together in one place gives Veterans an opportunity to ask questions, make connections and learn about services they may not have known were available to them.”

For Veterans attending the expo, the event was more than an opportunity to collect information. It was also a chance to connect directly with members of their health care team and learn more about taking an active role in their health.

Army Veteran Efrem Gray said the opportunity to speak with different providers in one location made the event especially valuable.

It was helpfully to have so many people here who could answer questions and point me in the right direction,” he said. “Sometimes you don't know what resources are available until you take the time to ask. This event made that easier.”

Gray also emphasized the importance of having access to information outside of traditional medical appointments.

“As Veterans, we have access to a lot of resources, but you have to know where to find them,” he said. “Having the different programs and organizations here gave me a better understanding of what is available and who I can contact when I need assistance.”

For Navy Veteran Kevin Johnson, the expo reinforced the importance of taking a proactive approach to health and wellness.

“I enjoyed being able to talk directly with the different departments,” he said. “It reminded me that wellness is about more than just treating an illness. It’s about taking care of yourself and knowing what resources are available to help you stay healthy.”

Releford said events such as the Wellness Expo also strengthen the relationship between Veterans and the health care professionals who serve them.

“Our goal is to meet Veterans where they are and make sure they feel supported,” Releford said. “When we can connect Veterans with the right resources and services, we are helping them take another step toward better health and a better quality of life.”

The Veterans Wellness Expo reflects Trinka Davis Veterans Village’s commitment to providing Veterans with comprehensive care while connecting them with resources that extend beyond the walls of the health care system.

By bringing together health care professionals, community organizations, and the Veterans they serve, the expo created opportunities for education, connection and empowerment, helping ensure Veterans and their families have the information and support they need to thrive.