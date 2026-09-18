United in Motion: A Walk-N-Roll for Hope

On Wednesday, September 16, 2026, the Atlanta VAHCS hosted its 5th Annual Suicide Prevention and Recovery Walk-N-Roll at the Atlanta VA Clinic in Decatur, Georgia.

By mid-morning, the grounds were alive with nearly 100 attendees, community partners, and volunteers, all united to support Veterans. Tents, banners, and a food truck created a festive atmosphere, while upbeat music and a DJ energized the crowd.

Volunteers guided participants through registration, offering water and snacks. Local cycling groups and law enforcement bike patrol joined, demonstrating solidarity with Veterans. Army Veteran Wayne Nelson, returning for his second year, shared, “We’re here pedaling stress away because health is wealth.” Navy Veteran Tommy Mitchell echoed, “There’s so much love, energy, and support here today. I want all Veterans to participate and gather where the support is – physical activity and group support.” Air Force Veteran Ken Temple, a champion of adaptive sports, emphasized the importance of staying active, regardless of modality, especially through recovery. Dr. RasMandingo Singleton, Marine Veteran and Emergency Manager, reminded everyone, “Do not suffer alone – we are here for you.”

At 11:00 a.m., Ms. Kajuana Pitts, Local Recovery Coordinator, welcomed attendees and expressed gratitude to community partners, volunteers, and Veterans. She reflected, “Recovery is not a straight line, but a journey shaped by courage, support, and perseverance. Recovery happens together – in community.” The colors were presented by Cross Keys High School students, and Mr. Robert Barnes led the national anthem, joined by heartfelt voices from the crowd.

Dr. Robert Norvel, Chief of Staff, addressed the group, “Everyone plays a part in prevention and recovery…to our Veterans – you are not alone. Reaching out is not always easy, but you were trained to do hard things.” His words encouraged pride and connection.

Three Veterans then shared personal testimonials, each highlighting the importance of community, communication, and compassion. They spoke about VA resources and the value of consistent connections – making calls, keeping appointments, accessing services, and being brave. Applause followed, warm and unhurried.

Chaplain Jarda Alexander offered a blessing, and Recreation Therapist Martha Webb led group stretches. The walk began, with sneakers and wheels moving in rhythm for two miles. Volunteers cheered, offered water and snacks, and a section shook purple pom-poms for encouragement. The event was especially meaningful as volunteers assisted a visually impaired Veteran, guiding them to every resource table and walking alongside, illustrating the power of community.

As the walk concluded, participants gathered at the main tent, sharing smiles and resources. The atmosphere was calm and supportive. The event reaffirmed that recovery and hope are collective efforts – no Veteran in recovery is alone. Suicide is preventable, and recovery is possible.

Thank you to the AVAHCS team, Veterans, caregivers, family members, and community partners. Your support is deeply appreciated.