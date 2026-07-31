Women’s Veteran Program Hosts Part 2 of “Women and Menopause"

Educational materials were available for the Veterans in attendance emphasizing the importance of expanding access to menopause-related education and care especially for women Veterans who often face unique health challenges.

The Women’s Veterans Program at the Atlanta VA Health Care System continued its focus on women’s health with Part 2 of its “Women and Menopause” series, bringing attention to a life stage that impacts millions of women each year. According to the Women’s Health Equity Initiative, approximately 1.3 million women transition into menopause annually, with the average onset occurring around age 52.

“Menopause is another phase of life”, said Jana Payan, Clinician Physician Assistant with the Atlanta VAHCS. “For me, embrace it, and don’t look at it as an end, look at it as a new phase in life.” Payan expresses, “There are ways to feel good in menopause and finding out exactly what that entail is important.”

During the event, educational materials were available for the Veterans in attendance emphasizing the importance of expanding access to menopause-related education and care especially for women Veterans who often face unique health challenges. The session explored common symptoms, treatment options, mental health impacts, and emerging research surrounding menopause management.

In a significant move toward improving access, the Atlanta VAHCS recently began offering self-referral for women seeking menopause-related care. While not a self-scheduling system, the new self-referral process allows women Veterans to independently initiate specialty care engagement without needing a primary care referral. Program leaders say this change is designed to reduce barriers and ensure women can more quickly receive the support they need.

The Women’s Veteran Program continues to expand its educational efforts, aiming to empower Veterans with information that supports healthier transitions through all stages of life.

“Women’s health has always lagged behind”, said Payan. Part 2 of the series marked another step toward addressing longstanding gaps in women’s health and ensuring that Veteran-centered care evolves with the needs of those it serves.