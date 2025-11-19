ATLANTA VA HEALTHCARE SYSTEM PGY2 GERIATRIC PHARMACY RESIDENCY PROGRAM
As our population ages, you will encounter an increased number of older patients in all areas of clinical practice. Having the expertise needed to meet the care needs of older adults is a valuable and rewarding skill. Specialized training in geriatrics equips pharmacists with the knowledge and skills to address the unique challenges associated with aging. This ultimately leads to better healthcare outcomes, improved patient safety, and enhanced quality of life for older adults. Our PGY2 program is designed to give you comprehensive tools that will benefit you no matter where you practice.
Key contributions of geriatric pharmacist:
- Aging Population: With a rapidly increasing number of older adults, demand for specialized healthcare rises. Geriatric-trained pharmacists can effectively manage this demographic.
- Complex Medication Regimens: Older adults often require complex medication regimens for multiple chronic conditions. Geriatric pharmacists manage polypharmacy to ensure safe and effective medication use.
- Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics: Age-related changes affect drug metabolism. Geriatric specialists adjust doses and regimens to account for these changes.
- Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) and Drug-Drug Interactions (DDIs): Older adults are at higher risk for ADRs and DDIs. Geriatric pharmacists identify and prevent these, improving patient safety.
- Medication Adherence: Cognitive decline, physical limitations, and complex regimens challenge medication adherence. Geriatric pharmacists enhance adherence with strategies like regimen simplification and personalized education.
- Individualized Care: Older adults have unique healthcare needs. Geriatric pharmacists provide
personalized care based on individual health
status, preferences, and social circumstances.
- Collaboration: Geriatric pharmacists collaborate with healthcare teams to provide comprehensive care, enhancing the overall care plan for older patients.
Program Goals
The Atlanta VAHCS offers one position for a 52-week ASHP-accredited PGY2 residency in geriatrics. This advanced pharmacy program builds upon on the knowledge and skills acquired during PGY-1 training to prepare pharmacists for specialized practice in geriatric medicine. The primary focus is on providing high-quality, patient-centered care to older Veterans in diverse care environments while developing independent, compassionate geriatric pharmacy practitioners.
Program Benefits
- Competitive stipend
- Healthcare benefits
- 13 vacation days
- 13 sick days
- 11 federal holidays
- Free on-site parking
- No staffing or weekend requirements
- American Geriatrics Society (AGS)
Annual Scientific Meeting*
*Registration reimbursement provided per budget availability
Program Description
Core Experiences:
Orientation
- Duration: 4 weeks
- Learn foundational skills to get started with the program
Geriatric Patient Aligned Care Team (GeriPACT)
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Setting: Geriatric primary care clinic
Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Setting: Primary care services to home-bound Veterans
Community Living Center (CLC) I & II
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Setting: Long-term care facility at the VA
Palliative Care
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Setting: Pain management and supportive care for patients with serious or chronic conditions
Psychiatric Medicine
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Setting: Outpatient mental health with a geriatric focus
Internal Medicine
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Setting: Comprehensive medication management for hospitalized Veterans with a geriatric focus
Cardiology
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Setting: Outpatient cardiology clinic
Longitudinal Experiences:
Journal Club & Grand Rounds
- Duration: 52 weeks
- Includes: 3 Journal Club presentations, 1 Grand Rounds presentation
Geriatric Research Education Clinic Center (GRECC)
- Duration: 52 weeks
- Includes: Research project, pharmacy management, professional development, and precepting
- Teaching certificate (optional)
Elective Experiences (Select one option):
Population Management
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Setting: Targeted interventions using clinical dashboards with a geriatric focus
Nephrology
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Setting: Outpatient nephrology clinic with a geriatric focus
Hematology/Oncology
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Setting: Outpatient oncology clinic
Repeat Rotation
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Repeat a core experience as approved
How to Apply
ASHP Match Applicants:
- U.S. Citizenship
- Licensure maintained in good standing to practice in the U.S.
- Completion of an ASHP Accredited PGY-1 pharmacy residency program
- Residency certificate due within 2 weeks of start date
- VA Form 10-2850D: Application for Health Professions Trainee
- VA Form OF 306: Declaration for Federal Employment
- VA forms can be found at www.va.gov/vaforms
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Official pharmacy school transcript
- Three letters of recommendation
- One from PGY-1 RPD; Two from PGY-1 preceptor or mentor
- Application submitted via PhORCAS (NMS code: 782054) by deadline
VA Nationwide Early Commitment (VANEC) Applicants:
- Currently enrolled in a VA PGY1 pharmacy residency program
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three letters of recommendation using VANEC recommendation form
- One from PGY-1 RPD; Two from PGY-1 preceptor or mentor
- PhORCAS pharmacy school transcript
- Emailed by PGY1 RPD
- Email application materials to RPD by deadline*
*See VA Pharmacy Residency Program Office (PRPO) VANEC dashboard for details and deadlines