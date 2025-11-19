ATLANTA VA HEALTHCARE SYSTEM PGY2 GERIATRIC PHARMACY RESIDENCY PROGRAM

As our population ages, you will encounter an increased number of older patients in all areas of clinical practice. Having the expertise needed to meet the care needs of older adults is a valuable and rewarding skill. Specialized training in geriatrics equips pharmacists with the knowledge and skills to address the unique challenges associated with aging. This ultimately leads to better healthcare outcomes, improved patient safety, and enhanced quality of life for older adults. Our PGY2 program is designed to give you comprehensive tools that will benefit you no matter where you practice.