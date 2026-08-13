The mission of the Atlanta VAHCS Limb Preservation Podiatry Fellowship Program is to further develop, educate and train the podiatric physician in the management of conditions and complications that increase the risk of lower extremity amputation in Veteran patients. It seeks to increase the body of knowledge and depth of clinical and surgical experiences through the collaborative approach to patient management, research, and scholarly activities, thereby solidifying the practice of lifelong learning. The fellow works in a multi-disciplinary practice within the hospital system under the primary departments of podiatry and vascular surgery.

Clinical and surgical experiences is 100% VA-based and includes outpatient and inpatient management of some of the most complicated and co-morbid patients enrolled in the system. Patient management is evidence-based and involves the partnership of internal medicine, endocrinology and infectious diseases, among other specialties. As a patient comprehensively managed by a team, the Veteran patient benefits from the focused and intense whole health care. Because of the amount of time spent within the vascular surgery department, the fellow graduates with an advanced knowledge and skill to identify and rapidly manage or refer patients with acute vasculopathy. The fellow is fully integrated within the podiatry and vascular surgery sections, acting as a liaison between both services, facilitating the care of our complicated patient population. Twenty percent of the curriculum is devoted to research and publication with full support from podiatric and vascular surgery faculty.