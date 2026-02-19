Skip to Content

Postgraduate Primary Care Physician Assistant Residency Program

The Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta Veterans Affairs medical Center offers a 12-month didactic and clinical education program focusing on adult primary care medicine focusing on Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) concepts of clinical leadership, systems-based practice, chronic disease management, practice process improvement, patient engagement in their own care, and seamless, timely transitions of care between primary and specialty care.

