Augusta health care Uptown - Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Directions

From Thomson, GA:

  • Take Interstate 20 East to Insterstate 520 / Bobby Jones Expressway West (Exit # 196B). 
  • Go to Wrightsboro Road (Exit #2).  
  • Turn left on to Wrightsboro Road and go 3.4 miles to the VA Entrance.  
  • Turn right onto Freedom Way. 

From Columbia, SC:

  • Take I-20 West to I-520/Bobby Jones Expressway West (Exit # 196B).  
  • Go to Wrightsboro Road (Exit #2).  
  • Turn left on to Wrightsboro Road and go 3.4 miles to the VA entrance.  
  • Turn right onto Freedom Way.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
Augusta VA Medical Center - Uptown
One Freedom Way
Augusta, GA 30904-6258

Intersection:
Freedom Way and Whitney Court
Coordinates:  33°28'3.66"N 82°1'32.64"W

Augusta VA Medical Center - Uptown campus map
