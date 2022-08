Tunnel To Towers - 5K Run and Walk Greater Augusta

5K Run and Walk

When: Sat. Sep 10, 2022, 8:46 am – 11:03 am ET Where: AUGUSTA UNIVERSITY SUMMERVILLE CAMPUS 2500 WALTON WAY AUGUSTA , GA Cost: Free

Augusta VA reps will be out to support once again at the Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk Greater Augusta.

FOLLOW THE FOOTSTEPS OF 9/11 HERO, NEW YORK CITY FIREFIGHTER STEPHEN SILLER, TO ENSURE THAT WE NEVER FORGET AND HONOR THE SACRIFICES OF OUR NATION’S FIRST RESPONDERS AND MILITARY HEROES.

FOR MORE INFO & REGISTRATION, VISIT US AT T2T.ORG or AUGUSTA@T2T.ORG

Calendar: 2022 Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk Greater Augusta - Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org)