Athens Caregiver Support Resource Fair

1. Caregiver Support Resource Fair

Thursday, Nov. 3, in-person from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Athens VA Clinic

Visit with your VA Caregiver Support Team, UGA School of Social Work, Athens Community Council on Aging, and the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission/Area Agency on Aging, as well as your VA nursing staff, Veterans Benefits Administration, and more.

Also, we have two virtual event coming up to support you.

2. Achieving Mindful Awareness with Aromatherapy

Presented by VA Augusta Whole Health

Thursday, November 10, virtually from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. You will receive your aromatherapy kit prior to the event.

R.S.V.P by Nov. 2.

3. The Self-Care Imperative, Presented by Dr. Jennifer Whitford, Polytrauma/Traumatic Brain Injury Psychologist

Thursday, Nov. 17, virtually from 1p.m. to 2 p.m.

This 60-minute session will provide you with an overview of scientifically proven self-care skills and techniques. Enjoy in-the-moment practice and group discussion.

R.S.V.P. by Nov. 16.

For more information or to R.S.V.P. for one of our virtual events, please contact Brent Temple at 706-726-3615 or Kristin Ryan at 706-524-1998. National VA website: VA Caregiver Support Program Home.