Fort Gordon Retiree Appreciation Day

Fort Gordon Retiree Appreciation Day

The VA Augusta Health Care System's Medical Center Director, Dr. Robin Jackson, will speak at the Retiree Appreciation Day event on Saturday, December 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fort Gordon's Darling Hall. He will share information about VA health care services available to those transitioning out of active duty military service.

Several members of our outreach team will provide resources throughout the morning. Save the date. We hope to see you there.