RN/LPN Job Fair
When:
Sat. Nov 19, 2022, 8:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Augusta VA Medical Center-Uptown
Main entrance, third floor, 3B-125
Cost:
Free
VA Augusta is eager to interview new graduates, RN's and LPN's for our Spinal Cord Injury units and RN's specifically for our Community Living Center (long-term care).
On-site interviews will be conducted on Saturday, November 19, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at our Uptown Division at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta, Ga.
To schedule an interview, please send your resume and preferred times to Phoebe Burda, Nurse Recruiter at: phoebe.burda@va.gov
Walk-ins welcome!
