RN/LPN Job Fair

job fair, jobs

RN/LPN Job Fair

VA Augusta is eager to interview new graduates, RN's and LPN's for our Spinal Cord Injury units and RN's specifically for our Community Living Center (long-term care).

On-site interviews will be conducted on Saturday, November 19, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at our Uptown Division at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta, Ga.

To schedule an interview, please send your resume and preferred times to Phoebe Burda, Nurse Recruiter at: phoebe.burda@va.gov

Walk-ins welcome!