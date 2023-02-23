National Nutrition Month® Food Drive
When:
Wed. Mar 1, 2023, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
Consider donating to Veterans with food insecurities
These are our most wanted food items:
- Low sodium canned vegetables No sugar added canned fruit Canned meats and seafood
- Nuts and nut butters (no/low sugar)
- Jams and jellies (low sugar)
- Whole grain pasta and rice
- Dried beans, peas, and lentils
Donation locations:
Donation locations:

Uptown Augusta campus (1 Freedom Way): East and West main elevator (1st floor) Downtown Augusta campus (950 15th Street): Service elevator (1st floor)