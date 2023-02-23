Skip to Content
National Nutrition Month® Food Drive

Food Drive list

When:

Wed. Mar 1, 2023, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Augusta VA Medical Center-Uptown

Cost:

Free

Consider donating to Veterans with food insecurities

These are our most wanted food items:

  • Low sodium canned vegetables No sugar added canned fruit Canned meats and seafood
  • Nuts and nut butters (no/low sugar)
  • Jams and jellies (low sugar)
  • Whole grain pasta and rice
  • Dried beans, peas, and lentils

Donation locations:

Uptown Augusta campus (1 Freedom Way): East and West main elevator (1st floor) Downtown Augusta campus (950 15th Street): Service elevator (1st floor)

