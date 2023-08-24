VA Augusta Veteran Talent Showcase

Enrolled Veterans within the VA Augusta Health Care System can now enter the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival via our CSRA talent showcase.

The showcase is scheduled for Friday September 8, at 2 p.m. at the Uptown campus gymnasium (1 Freedom Way in Augusta).

Categories you can showcase include Music, Art, Dance, Drama and Creative Writing.

Email Sheri Smith, sheri.smith@va.gov or Michalea Jones, michalea.jones@va.gov for more information.

Local winners are submitted to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival for consideration.