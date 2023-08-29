VA Augusta Health Care System Hiring Fair
Saturday, Sep. 9: VA Augusta to hold hiring fair for nurses, physicians, other providers
VA Augusta Health Care System will host a job fair on Saturday, Sep. 9, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., at its Downtown Campus at 950 15th Street. Applicants should come through the main entrance (near the emergency department) prepared to interview for nursing, physician, and other provider positions. VA Augusta plans to make same-day job offers for many positions.
In preparation for the hiring fair, VA Augusta will also host a Facebook Live panel discussion with VA Augusta nurses and providers about local VA careers at 1 p.m. ET, Thursday, Aug. 31 at www.facebook.com/vaaugusta.
WHAT: VA Augusta Health Care System Hiring Fair
WHO: Nursing Professionals, Physicians, and other Health Care Providers
WHEN: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023
WHERE: Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Downtown Campus
950 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30901
WHAT TO BRING:
- 5 or more copies of your resume or CV along with 3 professional references
- Two forms of government-issued identification
- VA Form 10-2850 for Physicians Only (Google search)
- VA Form 10-2850A for Nurses Only (Google search)
- VA Form 10-2850C for LPNs (Google search)
- Copy of professional license (if applicable)
- Unofficial transcripts (if applicable)
- DD Form 214 (if applicable)
- Letter of disability (if applicable)
OPEN POSITIONS:
- Registered Nurse (RN), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Nurse Practitioner
- Physician
- Physician Assistant
VA Augusta is a 1a, high-complexity health care system that employs about 2,700 employees and serves more than 50,000 Veterans each year at its two Medical Center sites in Augusta, Georgia, and its three outpatient clinics in Athens, Aiken, and Statesboro. VA Augusta is also part of the national Veterans Health Administration, which is the nation’s largest health care system.See more events