VA Augusta to host Suicide Prevention Workshop, events throughout September

To support those trying to prevent suicide in the local community, VA Augusta Health Care System will host a Suicide Awareness and Prevention Workshop, 10 - 11 a.m., Friday, Sep. 22, in its Uptown campus auditorium (3B-111) at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta. The workshop is one of several events VA Augusta will conduct throughout September, which is National Suicide Prevention Month.

“We want to offer practical knowledge on recognizing risk, as well as guidance on having conversations that emphasize emotional wellness as a health priority,” said VA Augusta Suicide Prevention Program Manager Lisa Gerardot. “We’ll also discuss techniques for identifying and reducing the access to lethal means in the household because that has proved to reduce suicide, especially in the Veteran community.”

Other VA Augusta Suicide Prevention Month events include: