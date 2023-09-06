VA Augusta to host Suicide Prevention Workshop
To support those trying to prevent suicide in the local community, VA Augusta Health Care System will host a Suicide Awareness and Prevention Workshop
When:
Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Augusta VA Medical Center-Uptown
3B111
One Freedom Way
Augusta, GA
Cost:
Free
To support those trying to prevent suicide in the local community, VA Augusta Health Care System will host a Suicide Awareness and Prevention Workshop, 10 - 11 a.m., Friday, Sep. 22, in its Uptown campus auditorium (3B-111) at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta. The workshop is one of several events VA Augusta will conduct throughout September, which is National Suicide Prevention Month.
“We want to offer practical knowledge on recognizing risk, as well as guidance on having conversations that emphasize emotional wellness as a health priority,” said VA Augusta Suicide Prevention Program Manager Lisa Gerardot. “We’ll also discuss techniques for identifying and reducing the access to lethal means in the household because that has proved to reduce suicide, especially in the Veteran community.”
Other VA Augusta Suicide Prevention Month events include:
- Awareness Tables and Gunlock Giveaways: Sep. 7 Aiken VA clinic (951 Millbrook Ave.); Sep. 8 Downtown campus (950 15th Street) 9/8/23; Sep. 15 Statesboro VA Clinic (658 Northside Dr.); and Sep. 28 Athens VA Clinic (9249 Highway 29 N)
- AU Wellness Fairs: Sep. 13 Health Sciences campus; Sep. 20 Summerville campus
- Augusta Tech Resource Fairs: Sep. 11 Grovetown campus; Sep. 14 Augusta campus
- Aiken County Coalition to Prevent Suicide Summit: Sep. 7, Aiken Co. Government Center
- Augusta Out of the Darkness Walk: 9 a.m. – noon, Sep. 17, Pendleton King Park
- Barnwell County VSO SAVE Presentation: Sep. 21, Barnwell, S.C. (not open to public)