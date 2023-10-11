White Cane Safety Day Event

Join us this Friday, October 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at our Downtown campus located at 950 15th street in Augusta, Ga.

VA Augusta’s Blind Rehabilitation Center team will be on site, showcasing all our Blind Rehabilitation Center has to offer, including visual skills, orientation and mobility, blindfold demonstrations, living skills demonstration, along with light refreshments provided by Department of Georgia VFW.

Learn all the many care options available to Veterans and experience what it’s like for someone with low vision or blindness.

Community organizations who will take part are: Walton Options, National Federation for the Blind, and Blinded Veterans Association.