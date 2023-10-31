CSRA Veterans Day Parade VA Augusta Health Care System will be at the CSRA Veterans Day Parade in downtown Augusta on Saturday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. When: Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Broad Street - Downtown Augusta - Between 13th Street and 4th Street Between 13th Street and 4th Street Augusta, GA Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free Add to Calendar

VA Augusta Health Care System will be at the CSRA Veterans Day Parade in downtown Augusta on Saturday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., beginning at the corner of 13th and Green Streets, near Sacred Hearts Cultural Center. The parade will end at the All Wars Monument at 4th and Broad Streets.

The best viewing areas are on Broad Street between 13th Street and 4th Street.

VA Augusta will highlight our primary and specialty care services, physical therapy and rehabilitation, spinal cord injury and more.

For parade related questions, contact Rebecca Shores (SFC Ret.), Augusta Veterans Day Parade Chairman/Secretary, at 706-339-9351 or via email at veterancsraaugusta@gmail.com