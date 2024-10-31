Skip to Content

VA outpatient clinics in Augusta, Aiken, Athens, and Statesboro will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day and all who have served.

CSRA Veterans Day Parade

Join VA Augusta staff and for the CSRA Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, starting at the corner of 13th and Green Streets in Augusta.

Veterans Day

When:

Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

Starting at the corner of 13th and Green Streets in Augusta (near the Sacred Hearts Cultural Center)

1301 Greene St

Augusta, GA

Cost:

Free

For more information, contact Brian.Rothwell@va.gov.

