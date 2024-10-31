CSRA Veterans Day Parade
Veterans Day
When:
Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Starting at the corner of 13th and Green Streets in Augusta (near the Sacred Hearts Cultural Center)
1301 Greene St
Augusta, GA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Augusta staff and the local Veteran community for the CSRA Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, starting at the corner of 13th and Green Streets in Augusta (near the Sacred Hearts Cultural Center).
For more information, contact Brian.Rothwell@va.gov.