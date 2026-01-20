Skip to Content

Augusta, GA Blood Drive

Blood Drive flyer with long sleeve shirt graphic, event details, and QR code.

Free event for blood donation

When:

Fri. Feb 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Main Uptown Hospital, 3rd floor, Room 3B125

One Freedom Way

Augusta, GA

Cost:

Free

💉 638 Units Strong—and Counting!
Since 2022, VA Augusta has partnered with Shepeard to save lives—164 donations in 2025 alone, helping nearly 500 patients

📅 Next Drives:
✨ Feb 13 – Uptown
✨ Mar 12 – Downtown 

Blood connects us all. It can only come from generous donors like YOU.
👉 Visit VA Augusta or Shepeard locations in GA & SC. 

