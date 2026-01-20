Augusta, GA Blood Drive
Free event for blood donation
When:
Fri. Feb 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Uptown Hospital, 3rd floor, Room 3B125
One Freedom Way
Augusta, GA
Cost:
Free
💉 638 Units Strong—and Counting!
Since 2022, VA Augusta has partnered with Shepeard to save lives—164 donations in 2025 alone, helping nearly 500 patients.
📅 Next Drives:
✨ Feb 13 – Uptown
✨ Mar 12 – Downtown
Blood connects us all. It can only come from generous donors like YOU.
👉 Visit VA Augusta or Shepeard locations in GA & SC.