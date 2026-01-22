Skip to Content

Augusta, GA Blood Drive

Caucasian man in jeans and t-shirt, with blond hair, reclined in a tan chair holding a red ball, donating blood.

Blood drive

When:

Thu. Mar 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Mobile bus in front of the main entrance, near valet parking

950 15th Street

Augusta, GA

Cost:

Free

💉 638 Units Strong—and Counting!
Since 2022, VA Augusta has partnered with Shepeard Community Blood Center to save lives—164 donations in 2025 alone, helping nearly 500 patients

📅 Next Drive:
✨ Mar 12 – Downtown 

Blood connects us all. It can only come from generous donors like YOU.
👉 Visit VA Augusta or Shepeard locations in GA & SC. 

Last updated: 