Aiken County, SC Veteran Town Hall

Aiken County Veterans: Join us on March 5 for an Aiken County Veterans Town Hall in North Augusta, SC!

Find out what resources you are eligible for.

Need help applying for a Veteran ID card?

Ready to enroll in VA health care?

Want to know how the benefits process works?

This is an exclusive, free event for Veterans and their families in the Augusta area. Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you've earned. Just show up on from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Location:

American Legion Post 71

333 East Spring Grove Avenue

North Augusta,

29841

Choosing VA means getting everything you need in one spot. Come see why 90% of patients said they trust VA for their health care. Even if you don’t need this care today, you may need it tomorrow, or the next day, or 30 years from now. And once you’re in, you have access for life.

VA is here for you.

1-800-MyVA411 (1- ) is always the right number

Veterans Crisis Line: 988 and press 1, Chat or Text 838255

Vet Centers: 1-

Homeless Veteran Resources: 1-