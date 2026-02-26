Augusta, GA Mental Health Resource Fair

Mon. May 4, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Join us for our Mental Health Resource Fair on Friday, May 1, 2026

VA Augusta will host the 4th Annual VA Augusta Health Care System Mental Health Resource Fair on Friday, May 4, 2026, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in room 3B125.

Building on the success of previous years, this event aims to connect Veterans, staff, and community providers with vital mental health resources, fostering awareness, support, and collaboration within our community.

Last year's event, held on May 7, 2025, was a significant success, with a total of 116 attendees, showcase of 14 VA programs, and collaboration with 3 community providers, which highlighted the importance of mental health awareness and community engagement.