Augusta, GA Vietnam Veterans "Welcome Home" Ceremony
Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans
When:
Wed. Apr 15, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
3rd floor, room 3B111
One Freedom Way
Augusta, GA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Augusta Health Care System as we celebrate our Vietnam Veterans with a "Welcome Home" Ceremony Wednesday, April 15, from 1 to 3 p.m., in the 3rd Floor Auditorium (3B-111) of the Uptown Campus at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta. Joining VA Augusta will be members of the 282nd Army Band from Fort Jackson. Join us to celebrate these heroes!