VA Research Day - Augusta, GA

AUGUSTA, Ga. – VA Augusta Health Care System’s Research Service team will shine a spotlight on groundbreaking innovation during its Annual Research Day celebration on Thursday, May 28. The event, held at the Downtown campus at 950 15th Street, on the 7th floor, Room 7A137, will feature a full day of scientific lectures, discussions, and poster presentations highlighting cutting‑edge work designed to improve the health and lives of Veterans.

This year’s National Research theme focuses on “Launching into the Future of Veteran’s Care”. VA Augusta shares those sentiments with an emphasis on “3D technology, AI, and innovation in health care and critical care research”. Researchers and attendees will explore how these rapidly advancing tools are transforming clinical understanding, diagnostics, treatment planning, and Veteran care.

Times:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Lectures located Downtown, 7th Floor, 7A137 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Lunch break 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Poster Presentations - Downtown, 5th Floor, 5B Research Service

In addition to spotlighting emerging technology, the event will also feature presentations on a wide range of active research efforts, including:

- Renal health

- Vision and eye health

- Lung injury and respiratory care

- Brain and lung interactions

- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

A committee of experienced investigators will judge poster presentations submitted by postdoctoral researchers and physicians, helping support and encourage the next generation of VA scientists.

“VA Augusta is part of the nationally renowned VA research community, which is nearly a century old and includes three Nobel Laureates,” said Dr. Amado Alejandro Baez, M.D., Ph.D., VA Augusta’s Associate Chief of Staff for Research and Development. “VA Augusta stands at the center of that tradition, with a focus on the real-world, beneficial impact of our research on the lives of local Veterans. Over the past 3 years, we have been diligently developing innovation and technology efforts to meet the needs of modern research paradigms. Our Research Day celebration is a chance to highlight the cutting-edge facilities and programs that drive that focus.”

The VA Augusta Health Care System employs roughly 2,700 staff members who serve more than 50,000 unique Veteran patients each year across Georgia and South Carolina. In addition to its two medical center campuses in Augusta, the system operates outpatient clinics in Aiken (South Carolina), Athens (Georgia), and Statesboro (Georgia), as well as a satellite station in Houston, Texas.

Research Day underscores the commitment of VA Augusta’s research community to advancing medical knowledge, strengthening clinical care, and creating innovative solutions that directly serve the needs of America’s Veterans.