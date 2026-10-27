Augusta, GA Vets - Exclusive Resource Event - Fri, Nov 13, 2026

You're invited to attend an in person Veteran outreach event.

This event will offer an opportunity to connect with community resources and get assistance accessing VA benefits you've earned.

Access VA mental health resources.

Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?

Find out what resources you are eligible for.

Need caregiver support?

Need help applying for a Veteran ID card?

Need help submitting a VA disability claim?

Need housing or worried about becoming homeless?

Ready to enroll in VA health care?

Want to check the status of your disability claim or appeal?

Want to connect with resources available in your community?

Want to learn more about VA health care options for women?

This is an exclusive event for Veterans and their families in the Augusta area. Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you've earned. Join us on Fri, Nov 13, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.