Virtual Veteran Listening Sessions

Virtual Veteran Listening Sessions on Monday, Sep. 13, and Tuesday, Sep. 14

When
Monday, Sep 13, 2021 4:00 p.m. –
Tuesday, Sep 14, 8:00 p.m. EST
Where

Augusta VA Medical Center-Uptown

Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia, will host two days of Virtual Veteran Listening Sessions on Monday, Sep. 13, and Tuesday, Sep. 14. The listening sessions will focus on the unique needs of Veteran patients from diverse populations, such as racial minorities, LGBTQ+, women Veterans, religious minorities, and Veterans with disabilities. Please view and share the attached flyers for details - and keep an eye out for follow-up messages with a link to each of the virtual listening sessions on Sep. 13 & 14.

