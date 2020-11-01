Charlie Norwood VA Community Living Center earns 5-star rating for sixth straight quarter

The Veterans Health Administration recently announced that Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center’s Community Living Center (CLC) earned a 5-star quality rating, the highest possible rating for a VA long-term residence facility. It is the sixth straight quarter the Augusta VA senior-living facility has earned a 5-star rating.

Charlie Norwood VA Spinal Cord Injury Veteran patient to receive donation of iBOT wheelchair June 07, 2021 Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and one of its Spinal Cord Injury Veteran patients will receive the donation of iBOT power wheelchairs from Mobius Mobility, LLC, during a ceremony 11 a.m., Monday, June 14, at its Downtown campus at 950 15th Street.

Augusta VA invites media to interview trauma-recovery professionals as part of PTSD Awareness Month June 04, 2021 June is National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month. To increase public understanding and encourage Veteran participation in PTSD-recovery programs, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center invites media to consider interviewing our trauma-recovery experts to discuss PTSD and Veteran therapy options.

Charlie Norwood VA to host Veteran Drive-Thru Family and Caregiver Resource Fair May 28, 2021 Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will host a drive-thru resource fair for Veteran families and caregivers 9-11 a.m., Thursday, June 3, at its Uptown Division location at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta.

Aiken VA Clinic to host COVID-19 Veteran vaccination event May 24, 2021 The Aiken VA Outpatient Clinic will host a COVID-19 vaccination event 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, at 951 Millbrook Ave., Aiken, S.C. 29803. The one-day clinic will offer the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, which only requires one shot for full vaccination

Aiken VA Outpatient Clinic launches new eye-care program for Veterans May 24, 2021 The Aiken VA Outpatient Clinic, part of the Augusta VA Healthcare System, has begun scheduling appointments for its new Technology-Based Eye Care Services program. Under this program, Veterans can have their eyes examined and order eyeglasses directly through the Aiken clinic.

Charlie Norwood VA launches Digital Divide Consult to increase Veteran telehealth access May 21, 2021 The Augusta-based VA healthcare system announced today it has expanded opportunities for Veterans to access their care by telehealth through the launch of its Digital Divide Consult. This effort is to ensure all Veterans have convenient access to VA care and these initiatives do just that.

Statesboro VA Clinic to conduct COVID-19 vaccination event April 29, 2021 The Ray Hendrix VA Outpatient Clinic will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, at 658 Northside Dr. East, Suite B, Statesboro, GA 30458. The one-day clinic will offer the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, which only requires one shot for full vaccination

Charlie Norwood VA to host drive-up resume drop-off event for nurses April 13, 2021 Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is getting innovative in its effort to hire nursing professionals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The local VA health care system will host a drive-up resume drop-off event for nursing personnel 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, at its 15th Street site in downtown Augusta

Athens VA Clinic to hold COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Saturday, April 17 April 06, 2021 The Athens VA Outpatient Clinic will conduct a special Saturday COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., April 17, at 9249 Highway 29, South Athens, GA 30601.