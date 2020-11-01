Charlie Norwood VA Community Living Center earns 5-star rating for sixth straight quarter
The Veterans Health Administration recently announced that Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center’s Community Living Center (CLC) earned a 5-star quality rating, the highest possible rating for a VA long-term residence facility. It is the sixth straight quarter the Augusta VA senior-living facility has earned a 5-star rating.
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and one of its Spinal Cord Injury Veteran patients will receive the donation of iBOT power wheelchairs from Mobius Mobility, LLC, during a ceremony 11 a.m., Monday, June 14, at its Downtown campus at 950 15th Street.
Augusta VA invites media to interview trauma-recovery professionals as part of PTSD Awareness MonthJune 04, 2021
June is National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month. To increase public understanding and encourage Veteran participation in PTSD-recovery programs, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center invites media to consider interviewing our trauma-recovery experts to discuss PTSD and Veteran therapy options.
Charlie Norwood VA to host Veteran Drive-Thru Family and Caregiver Resource FairMay 28, 2021
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will host a drive-thru resource fair for Veteran families and caregivers 9-11 a.m., Thursday, June 3, at its Uptown Division location at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta.
Aiken VA Clinic to host COVID-19 Veteran vaccination eventMay 24, 2021
The Aiken VA Outpatient Clinic will host a COVID-19 vaccination event 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, at 951 Millbrook Ave., Aiken, S.C. 29803. The one-day clinic will offer the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, which only requires one shot for full vaccination
Aiken VA Outpatient Clinic launches new eye-care program for VeteransMay 24, 2021
The Aiken VA Outpatient Clinic, part of the Augusta VA Healthcare System, has begun scheduling appointments for its new Technology-Based Eye Care Services program. Under this program, Veterans can have their eyes examined and order eyeglasses directly through the Aiken clinic.
Charlie Norwood VA launches Digital Divide Consult to increase Veteran telehealth accessMay 21, 2021
The Augusta-based VA healthcare system announced today it has expanded opportunities for Veterans to access their care by telehealth through the launch of its Digital Divide Consult. This effort is to ensure all Veterans have convenient access to VA care and these initiatives do just that.
Statesboro VA Clinic to conduct COVID-19 vaccination eventApril 29, 2021
The Ray Hendrix VA Outpatient Clinic will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, at 658 Northside Dr. East, Suite B, Statesboro, GA 30458. The one-day clinic will offer the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, which only requires one shot for full vaccination
Charlie Norwood VA to host drive-up resume drop-off event for nursesApril 13, 2021
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is getting innovative in its effort to hire nursing professionals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The local VA health care system will host a drive-up resume drop-off event for nursing personnel 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, at its 15th Street site in downtown Augusta
Athens VA Clinic to hold COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Saturday, April 17April 06, 2021
The Athens VA Outpatient Clinic will conduct a special Saturday COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., April 17, at 9249 Highway 29, South Athens, GA 30601.
Charlie Norwood VA to host Stand Down Event for Homeless VeteransMarch 26, 2021
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will host a Veteran Stand Down, a community resource fair for Veterans experiencing homelessness, on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon, at its Uptown Division at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta. Veterans can access the Stand Down near the Mental Health entrance area.