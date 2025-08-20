VA Augusta’s senior residential program earns Prestigious 5-Star Rating for 12 Consecutive Quarters

PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2025

Augusta , GA - VA Augusta Health Care System is proud to announce that its Community Living Center (CLC), a senior residential program, has earned an overall 5-star rating for 12 consecutive quarters.

The most recent rating was received in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2025, establishing the CLC as one of the highest-ranked nursing home facilities in the region.

“Earning a 5-star rating for 12 consecutive quarters is a testament to how our staff provides the highest level of care for our senior Veterans,” said VA Augusta Acting Executive Director Lovetta Ford. “We are incredibly proud of this achievement and remain committed to maintaining these high standards.”

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awards the 5-star rating based on rigorous criteria including the evaluation of staffing levels, quality measures, and results from an unannounced survey.

The Community Living Center at VA Augusta Health Care System provides skilled nursing and rehabilitation care to Veterans in a home-like environment. The facility offers a range of services, including long-term care, short-term rehabilitation, hospice, and respite care. The staff is dedicated to enriching the lives of residents by promoting independence, health, and well-being.

For more information about the Community Living Center and other services provided by VA Augusta Health Care System, please contact the VA Augusta Public Affairs Office at VhaAugPublicAffairs@va.gov.