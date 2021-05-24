Aiken VA Outpatient Clinic launches new eye-care program for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

Augusta , GA — The Aiken VA Outpatient Clinic, part of the Augusta VA Healthcare System, has begun scheduling appointments for its new Technology-Based Eye Care Services program. Under this program, Veterans can have their eyes examined and order eyeglasses directly through the Aiken clinic.

"This program greatly expands our ability to provide convenient care to Veterans in the Aiken area," said April Harris, Facility Telehealth Manager for Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta. "The program will eliminate the need to travel to Augusta or another VA site to secure quality eye care."

The Aiken VA Outpatient Clinic is scheduling patients for eyecare appointments on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Veterans can make an appointment by contacting Angela Daniel at 1-706-733-0188 ext. 5651 or asking their VA healthcare provider to make a referral to the Aiken eyecare program.