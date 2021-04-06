Athens VA Clinic to hold COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Saturday, April 17

PRESS RELEASE

April 6, 2021

Augusta , GA — The Athens VA Outpatient Clinic will conduct a special Saturday COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., April 17, at 9249 Highway 29, South Athens, GA 30601.

Veterans, caregivers, and spouses of Veterans can make an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccination by calling the Athens VA Clinic at 706-227-4534 or the Augusta VA appointment line at 706-733-0188 ext. 3634. Veterans who have received a VA text message regarding COVID-19 vaccination opportunities can also respond directly to the VEText message to schedule an appointment.

WHO: Veterans, caregivers, and Veteran spouses seeking COVID-19 vaccine

WHAT: Saturday COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

WHEN: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021

WHERE: Athens VA Outpatient Clinic, 9249 Highway 29, South Athens, GA 30601

The Athens VA Outpatient Clinic is part of the Augusta VA Healthcare System, which has vaccinated more than 17,000 Georgia and South Carolina Veterans. In addition, the vast majority of Augusta VA employees have been vaccinated, adding another important layer of protection for Veterans and their families and communities.

Media seeking information about the Athens Saturday vaccination clinic or other Augusta VA vaccination efforts should contact Will Martin at William.Martin6@va.gov.