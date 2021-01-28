Athens VA Outpatient Clinic closed for maintenance through early next week

PRESS RELEASE

January 28, 2021

Augusta , GA — Due to a water leak, the Athens VA Outpatient Clinic located at 9249 HIghway 29 in South Athens, GA, has been forced to close for maintenance through early next week. VA Personnel are contacting Veterans to reschedule any impacted appointments

Work on repairing the leak is expected to last into early next week with plans to restore clinic operations no later than Wednesday. Veterans seeking further information should contact the Augusta VA Call Center at 1-706-733-0188.

Media seeking more information can e-mail vhaaugpublicaffairs@va.gov.