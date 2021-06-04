Augusta VA invites media to interview trauma-recovery professionals as part of PTSD Awareness Month

PRESS RELEASE

June 4, 2021

Augusta , GA — June is National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month. To increase public understanding and encourage Veteran participation in PTSD-recovery programs, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center invites media to consider interviewing our trauma-recovery experts to discuss PTSD and Veteran therapy options.

"PTSD is not limited to combat-related trauma. Yes, combat experiences can lead to PTSD, but it can also result from other traumatic incidents, such as sexual assault, car accidents, or childhood events," said Dr. J. Richard Monroe, program manager for the Charlie Norwood VA Trauma Recovery Clinic in Augusta. "Too often, Veterans think they just have to live with PTSD, when in reality, we offer effective, evidence-based therapies. Recovery is possible, and our team can help."

WHAT: Interview opportunities with PTSD-recovery professionals

WHEN: Throughout the month of June (PTSD Awareness Month)



WHERE: Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Uptown Division (1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904)

WHO: Charlie Norwood VA Mental Health professionals with expertise in treatment of PTSD

Veterans seeking PTSD treatment should ask for a referral from their VA Primary Care or Mental Health provider. Veterans can also self-refer for same-day care by visiting the Charlie Norwood VA Trauma Recovery Clinic at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta. In addition, VA offers several online resources to help Veterans and their families in their understanding of PTSD at www.pstd.va.gov.

Media interested in interviewing a PTSD expert from the Charlie Norwood VA Mental Health team can contact Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs, at William.Martin6@va.gov.