Charlie Norwood Med Center helps VA reach milestone of vaccinating 1 millionth Veteran

February 17, 2021

Augusta , GA — Locally, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta has administered nearly 7,000 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to local Veterans and almost 4,000 second doses. Charlie Norwood VA, the first healthcare system in the Augusta area to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, began vaccinating Veterans and frontline staff on Dec. 15, 2020.

Today, the Veterans Health Administration vaccinated its 1 millionth Veteran with their first does of COVID-19 vaccine.



Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Director Dr. Robin Jackson said, "We are encouraged by the number of Augusta-area Veterans we have been able to vaccinate so far and look forward to meeting VA’s goal of offering vaccines to all eligible Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated."

VA’s COVID-19 National Summary publishes vaccination data daily on Veterans, including information on employee and federal partner vaccinations. VA follows current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and the VA COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution Plan. During the limited supply phase, VA facilities have made progress through CDC Phase 1a and are offering vaccines to Veterans in Phase 1b, which includes Veterans aged 75 and older. In addition, Charlie Norwood VA is offering vaccines to Veterans at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, as supply permits.

"VA guidance encourages local flexibility in order to maximize COVID-19 vaccine access and efficiency and limit potential vaccine waste," said Acting VA Under Secretary for Health Richard Stone, M.D. "In this limited supply phase, our COVID-19 vaccination strategy is balancing site-specific resources, facility needs, vaccine availability, and status of the pandemic locally, as well as strict storage, handling and transportation parameters of available vaccines."

Charlie Norwood VA continues to reach out to Veterans who are eligible for vaccination. Veterans seeking information can contact Charlie Norwood VA at 1-706-733-0188.