Charlie Norwood VA to host Stand Down Event for Homeless Veterans

March 16, 2021

Augusta , GA — Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will host a Veteran Stand Down, a community resource fair for Veterans experiencing homelessness, on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon, at its Uptown Division at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta. Veterans can access the Stand Down near the Mental Health entrance area.

VA to offer drive-thru and walk-up services, including COVID-19 vaccines, boxed lunches, donated goods and hygiene kits, and VA and community resource information

WHO: Veterans experiencing or at-risk of homelessness

WHAT: Homeless Veteran Stand Down

WHEN: 10 a.m. – noon, March 26, 2021

WHERE: Outside Mental Health entrance, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Uptown Division, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904

Charlie Norwood VA Homeless Program personnel will be on site providing resources and referrals to Mental Health, Primary Care, Suicide Prevention, Women’s Health, Advance Care Planning, Chaplaincy, and Intimate Partner (domestic) Violence services, as well as conducting assessments for the VA’s HUD-VASH housing program. Additional resources and information will be provided by community Veteran advocates, including Forces United, Georgia Legal Aide, Safe Homes of Augusta, Rape Crisis and Sexual Assault Services, Veterans Service Organizations, and government public health and mental health agencies.

Media seeking information about the Veteran Stand Down or other Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center services should e-mail vhaaugpublicaffairs@va.gov.