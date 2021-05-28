Charlie Norwood VA to host Veteran Drive-Thru Family and Caregiver Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

May 28, 2021

Augusta , GA — Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will host a drive-thru resource fair for Veteran families and caregivers 9-11 a.m., Thursday, June 3, at its Uptown Division location at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta.

Charlie Norwood VA will provide a "caregiver SWAG bag" to each attendee, which will include over 50 VA and community resources to those caring for Veterans. Charlie Norwood VA will also offer COVID-19 vaccinations (Johnson & Johnson) during the fair and the VA Eligibility and Enrollment team will be on site to assist Veterans seeking to register for VA healthcare.

WHAT: Charlie Norwood VA Family & Caregiver Resource Fair

WHO: Families and other caregivers of Veterans

WHEN: 9-11 a.m., Thursday, June 3

WHERE: 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904 (see map below)





Media interested in coordinating coverage of the resource fair can contact Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs, at William.Martin6@va.gov or 706-733-0188, ext. 1733