Disabled American Veterans (DAV) donates Ford passenger van to VA Augusta for Veteran transportation

PRESS RELEASE

September 25, 2025

Augusta, GA - The local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter in Augusta has donated a Ford passenger van to VA Augusta Health Care System to support transportation of Veteran patients.

To express their gratitude, VA Augusta leaders will host a brief ceremony at its downtown Augusta campus (950 15th Street) at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sep. 30 30, 2025. Media are invited.

“This new van will enhance the transportation services we offer our Veterans, ensuring they can more easily access the medical care and resources they need,” said VA Augusta Acting Executive Director Lovetta Ford. “We’re committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care to our nation's Veterans, and this donation goes a long way in supporting that mission.”

The brief ceremony of gratitude will feature remarks from key stakeholders and provide an opportunity to acknowledge the ongoing partnership between DAV and VA Augusta.

WHO: DAV, VA Augusta leaders

WHAT: Van Donation Ceremony WHEN: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sep. 30, 2025 WHERE: Spinal Cord Injury Unit Parking Lot

VA Augusta Downtown Campus, 950 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30901