May 14: VA to host Augusta Veterans Expo

PRESS RELEASE

May 1, 2025

Augusta , GA — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is proud to announce the Augusta Veterans Expo, a one-day event designed to provide Veterans, transitioning service members, and their families with access to vital resources, benefits, and career opportunities.

The VA-sponsored expo is scheduled for Wednesday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the WT Johnson Center at 1610 Hunter St., Augusta, Georgia. A DoD ID is not required to participate and free parking will be offered.

Highlights of the Augusta Veterans Expo include:

Town Hall and Benefits Fair : Attendees will gain increased awareness and education on available resources with representatives on site to offer guidance and answer questions regarding various benefits.

: Attendees will gain increased awareness and education on available resources with representatives on site to offer guidance and answer questions regarding various benefits. Hiring Fair and Employment Workshops : Veterans will gain individualized support, including resume recommendations, interview tips, job application assistance, and on-site interviews for potential candidates.

: Veterans will gain individualized support, including resume recommendations, interview tips, job application assistance, and on-site interviews for potential candidates. Caregiver Clinic and Specialized Workshops : Veterans, spouses, caregivers, survivors, and transitioning service members will receive information on caregiver support, mental health, fraud protection, financial literacy, and other topics.

: Veterans, spouses, caregivers, survivors, and transitioning service members will receive information on caregiver support, mental health, fraud protection, financial literacy, and other topics. Claims Clinic and Mobile Vet Center Unit : The claims clinic will aid Veterans in filing VA claims for disability compensation, Veteran Readiness & Employment benefits, and offer additional support and resources for Veterans.

: The claims clinic will aid Veterans in filing VA claims for disability compensation, Veteran Readiness & Employment benefits, and offer additional support and resources for Veterans. Workshops: Covering a wide array of topics such as healthcare benefits, retirement planning, financial stability, and suicide prevention, these workshops are focused on promoting the long-term success and empowerment of Veterans.

To register for the Veterans Expo and to get more information, including a schedule of events and parking map, visit https://discover.va.gov/transition-events/event/augusta/

