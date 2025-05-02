May 7: VA Augusta to Host 3rd Annual Mental Health Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

May 2, 2025

Augusta , SC — AUGUSTA, Ga. — VA Augusta Health Care System will host its 3rd Annual Mental Health Resource Fair, aimed at connecting Veterans with vital VA mental health resources, on Wednesday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in Room 3B-125 of the Uptown Division located at 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904.

"We're really excited about the Mental Health Resource Fair because it's all about giving our Veterans the support they need and deserve," said Oscar G. Rodriguez, Acting Executive Director of VA Augusta Health Care System. "This event is a fantastic opportunity for Veterans to connect with the resources that can truly make a difference in their lives. Our commitment to their mental well-being is unwavering, and this fair is a huge part of how we show that."

WHAT: VA Augusta 3rd Annual Mental Health Resource Fair

WHO: Veterans, VA Mental Health Professionals and Providers

WHEN: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 7, 2025

WHERE: Room 3B-125 Uptown Campus of the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904

The event will showcase a wide array of VA Augusta mental health resources and services. Attendees will have the chance to meet with VA Augusta mental health professionals, learn about available mental health programs, and connect with fellow Veterans in a supportive environment.

About VA Augusta Health Care System

VA Augusta Health Care System provides comprehensive care to more than 50,000 Veteran patients at two medical centers in Augusta and community outpatient clinics in Athens and Statesboro, Georgia, and Aiken, South Carolina.

For media inquiries, please contact Will Martin, VA Augusta Chief of Public Affairs, at William.Martin6@va.gov.