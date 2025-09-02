Tomorrow (Sep. 3): Knights of Columbus to present Quilts of Valor to blind Veterans at VA Augusta

PRESS RELEASE

September 2, 2025

Augusta , GA - The Knights of Columbus will present handmade quilts to Veterans from VA Augusta Health Care System’s Blind Rehabilitation program during a 1 p.m. ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at its Uptown campus.

.As part of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, the quilts are high-quality, handmade quilts that are awarded to a service member or Veteran who, according to the Foundation, “has been touched by war.”

Date: Wednesday, Sep. 3, 2025

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: First Floor Dining Area Conference Room, VA Augusta Uptown Campus, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904

“We’re excited to partner with the Knights of Columbus, the Blind Veterans of America, and the Quilts of Valor Foundation in honoring the Veterans in our program,” said Yolanda Burris, VA Augusta Blind Rehabilitation Specialist. “These moments of recognition go a long way in encouraging our Veterans and those who love and support them.”

Media seeking information or interviews about tomorrow’s program can contact the VA Augusta Public Affairs Office at VhaAugPublicAffairs@va.gov or text/call my cell at 916-201-0169.