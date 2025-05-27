VA Augusta achieves historic high with 93.1% Veteran patient trust scores

PRESS RELEASE

May 27, 2025

Augusta , GA — Augusta, GA – VA Augusta Health Care System has reached a monumental milestone by receiving the highest patient trust score in its history.

From April 22 to May 22, 2025, an impressive 93.1 percent of Veteran patients affirmed their trust in the healthcare system's ability to meet their healthcare needs.

This unprecedented score, drawn from 736 survey responses, reflects the profound confidence that Veterans have in VA Augusta. Respondents answered a singular yet pivotal question: "Do you trust VA Augusta Health Care System for your health care needs?"

“We are deeply honored by the trust our Veterans have placed in us,” said Mike Carey, who leads the Veteran Experience Office at VA Augusta. “Most of us are either Veterans or spouses of Veterans ourselves, so I think this high trust score speaks to how invested we are in caring for our own.”

Several factors have contributed to the steady rise in patient trust scores including:

A significant drop in new and existing patient wait times

Outstanding results from a February Joint Commission survey, resulting in the prestigious Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval and three-year accreditation

The Spinal Cord Injury Unit received exemplary feedback during a Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) site visit

Significant improvement in inpatient care national rankings, moving from 90th to 38th in Inpatient Care Transition and from 110th to 63rd in Overall Hospital Rating among all VA facilities

For more information on the services and programs offered by VA Augusta, please visit www.augusta.va.gov or email the Public Affairs Office at vhaaugpublicaffairs@va.gov