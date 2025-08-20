VA Augusta, American Legion to host Stand Down for Veterans in Statesboro, Georgia
PRESS RELEASE
August 20, 2025
Statesboro, GA - VA Augusta Health Care System is pleased to announce a Stand Down event for Veterans in Statesboro, Georgia, on Friday, Sep. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90, located at 100 Rucker Lane, Statesboro, GA 30458.
VA Augusta encourages Veterans to attend and take advantage of the wide range of VA and community partner services and resources.
DATE: Friday, September 19
ADDRESS: American Legion Post 90, 100 Rucker Lane, Statesboro, GA 30458
RESOURCE FAIR: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
CLAIMS CLINIC: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
AVAILABLE SERVICES:
- Lunch provided
- VA Benefits Regional Office Representatives to assist with VA benefits.
- VA Registration and IDs assistance
- Toxic Exposure Screenings
- VA and Community Resources & Housing support
- Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO): Offering information and support for Veterans involved in the criminal justice system.
Media interested in more information or interviews can contact the VA Augusta Public Affairs Office at VhaAugPublicAffairs@va.gov.
Media contacts
Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs
Phone: