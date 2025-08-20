VA Augusta, American Legion to host Stand Down for Veterans in Statesboro, Georgia

PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2025

Statesboro, GA - VA Augusta Health Care System is pleased to announce a Stand Down event for Veterans in Statesboro, Georgia, on Friday, Sep. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90, located at 100 Rucker Lane, Statesboro, GA 30458.