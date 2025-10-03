VA Augusta Blind Rehab Team to host White Cane Awareness Day

PRESS RELEASE

October 3, 2025

Augusta, GA - VA Augusta Health Care System’s Blind Rehabilitation Team will host White Cane Awareness Day at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 15, at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center’s uptown campus at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta.

The event’s demonstrations will expose Veterans, caregivers, and other advocates to the blind rehabilitation services available through VA Augusta and community partners.

“White Cane Day at VA Augusta is such a special moment for all of us,” said VA Augusta Blind Rehabilitation Specialist Yolanda Burris. “It’s about celebrating the incredible resilience and independence of our Veterans. We want to empower them by giving them the support and resources they’ve earned.”

WHO: Veterans, anyone wanting to learn about VA Blind Veteran services

WHAT: VA Augusta White Cane Awareness Day

WHEN: 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025

WHERE: 3-B Education Suite, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904

VA Augusta Health Care System employs about 2,500 employees who serve more than 50,000 unique Veteran patients each year in Georgia and South Carolina. In addition to the two Medical Centers in Augusta, the health care system operates three outpatient clinics in Aiken, South Carolina, and Athens and Statesboro, Georgia.