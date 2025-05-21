VA Augusta celebrates successful CARF Accreditation for 2024 - 2025

PRESS RELEASE

May 21, 2025

Augusta , GA — AUGUSTA, Ga. – VA Augusta Health Care System is proud to announce it the successful completion of our recent CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) surveys for 2024 - 2025, reaffirming our commitment to excellence in rehabilitation services.

Our dedicated team worked diligently to meet the rigorous standards set by CARF, achieving outstanding results across multiple service areas.

During the comprehensive assessments, a total of 6,600 standards were reviewed, leading to only 18 recommendations—a testament to our unwavering focus on quality care and continuous improvement.

Highlights include:

• Blind Rehabilitation: 1,300 standards reviewed with only 4 recommendations

• Developmental Disabilities: 1,600 standards reviewed with 1 recommendation

• Spinal Cord Injury: 2,000 standards reviewed with 3 recommendations

• Medical Rehabilitation: 1,900 standards reviewed with 8 recommendations

"Our recent CARF accreditation reflects our team's dedication to providing top-tier care for our patients," said Jason Pattillo, Physical Therapy Supervisor. "We’re proud of the rigorous standards we've met and look forward to implementing the recommendations to enhance our services even further."

Paul Whitten, Chief, Blind Rehabilitation Center, added, “Achieving this level of accreditation demonstrates our commitment to excellence and accountability. It's an affirmation that our organization is on the right path toward delivering exceptional rehabilitation services.”

Melanie Rahn, Amputee Rehab Coordinator, remarked, “We are honored to receive this recognition from CARF. It motivates us to continue striving for the highest standards in Veteran patient care and organizational excellence.”

This successful accreditation underscores VA Augusta’s dedication to providing innovative, patient-centered rehabilitation services. We remain committed to continuous improvement, ensuring our Veterans receive the highest quality care possible.

For more information about VA Augusta and its recent CARF accreditation, please contact Brian Rothwell, PAO Specialist at vhaaugpublicaffairs@va.gov

###