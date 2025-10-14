VA Augusta combats Veteran breast cancer with cutting-edge mammography services

PRESS RELEASE

October 14, 2025

Augusta, GA - In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, VA Augusta Health Care System is highlighting its state-of-the-art mammography services.

Equipped with two advanced mammography screening systems, VA Augusta provides essential breast cancer screening and diagnostic services to local Veterans.

"Early detection is the best defense against breast cancer," said Nurse Practitioner Krystal Robinson, who is the Breast Care Coordinator for VA Augusta. "Our goal is to provide Veterans with the most advanced screening technologies available, ensuring they receive prompt and accurate diagnoses.”

Breast cancer remains the second most common cancer among women in the United States, with about 1 in 8 women being diagnosed in their lifetime. The impact is profound, with 42,680 nationwide deaths projected in 2025 and approximately 320,000 women and 2,800 men expected to be newly diagnosed this year, as well.

Routine mammograms are crucial in combating breast cancer, as early detection significantly improves treatment success rates. The recommendation for women aged 40 and above is to undergo mammography screening every two years.

"We are committed to enhancing women's health through preventive care and advanced diagnostic services," said Robinson. "During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we encourage all eligible women to prioritize their breast health.”