VA Augusta commemorates Women Veterans Recognition Day

June 9, 2025

Augusta , GA — Join VA Augusta Health Care System in celebrating Women Veterans Recognition Day on Thursday, June 12.

The Women’s Health team at VA Augusta will be providing a range of resources and information on services specifically for women Veterans. Additionally, gift bags courtesy of Operation Gratitude will be distributed to attendees.

DATE: Thursday, June 12, 2025

TIME: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Uptown VA Augusta Campus, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA

In addition to the main event at the Uptown VA Augusta campus, the VA outpatient clinics in Athens, Aiken, and Statesboro will hand out gift bags to women Veterans.

“Women Veterans represent the fastest-growing patient population at VA Augusta Health Care System,” said Dr. Jennifer Woodley, who manages the Women Veterans Program at VA Augusta. “This event underscores our commitment to providing the best possible care and resources to our women Veterans.”

Media are invited to cover the event. For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact the VA Augusta Public Affairs Office at VhaAugPublicAffairs@va.gov.