VA Augusta dedicates new Women Veterans Health Clinic.
PRESS RELEASE
February 2, 2026
Augusta, GA - VA Augusta Health Care System dedicated its new standalone Women Veterans Health Clinic this morning on the 8th Floor of Building 1 at 820 Sebastian Way in Augusta.
The new clinic opened in late 2025 and offers a wide range of services to women Veterans - VA Augusta’s fastest-growing patient population.
“This new clinic empowers us to offer women expanded, holistic care in a private setting,” said Dr. Jennifer Woodley, VA Augusta’s Women Veterans Program Manager. “Our women Veterans have earned this level of high-quality, compassionate care.”
The new clinic serves women Veterans with:
- Full on-site primary care teams
- Cervical cancer and STI screenings
- Birth control, pre-conception, and reproductive health counseling
- Maternity care and gynecology
- Pelvic floor rehab
Other existing services, including laboratory, pharmacy, radiology, bone density, and mammography, will continue at VA Augusta’s two medical center campuses.
VA Augusta Health Care System, with high-complexity medical centers and outpatient clinics in Augusta, Athens, Aiken, and Statesboro, serves about 50,000 unique Veteran patients each year and employs around 2,500 staff.
Media contacts
Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs
Phone: