VA Augusta, Fort Jackson’s 282D Army Band to host ‘Welcome Home’ celebration for Vietnam Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

April 7, 2026

Augusta, GA - VA Augusta Health Care System invites the community to join them for a ‘Welcome Home’ celebration for Vietnam Veterans at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, in the 3rd floor auditorium on the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Uptown Campus on 1 Freedom Way in Augusta.

“Honoring our Vietnam Veterans is not just a gesture, it’s a commitment to recognize their sacrifices and ensure their stories are remembered,” said VA Augusta Health Care Interim Director James Doelling. “Events like this ‘Welcome Home’ celebration allow our community to come together in respect and appreciation.”

The celebration will feature guest speakers, a presentation of commemoration pins, and performances from members of the 282D Army Band from Fort Jackson, S.C.

WHO: The celebration is open to the public, VA Augusta staff, and media.

WHEN: 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, 2026

WHERE: 3rd Floor Auditorium (Room 3B-111)

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Uptown Campus

1 Freedom Way

Augusta, GA 30904

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: For media inquiries, contact VA Augusta’s Public Affairs Office at VhaAugPublicAffairs@va.gov.