VA Augusta Health Care System earns prestigious Joint Commission accreditation

PRESS RELEASE

May 7, 2025

Augusta , GA — VA Augusta earned the Gold Seal of Accreditation for its Hospital, Behavioral Health, and Home Health programs

AUGUSTA, Ga. – VA Augusta Health Care System is proud to announce it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Accreditation after a highly successful site survey. The Gold Seal is a widely recognized symbol of a health care organization’s commitment to safe and quality patient care.

“Receiving accreditation from The Joint Commission is a profound validation of our relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Oscar G. Rodriguez, Acting Executive Director of VA Augusta Health Care System. “Each day, our team answers the call to serve Veterans, ensuring they and their families receive the best care possible. This outstanding accomplishment belongs to each one of our staff.”

VA Augusta underwent a rigorous, unannounced, on-site review on January 28 -31, 2025. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with healthcare standards spanning several areas, including but not exclusive to provision of care, treatment and services; record of care, treatment and services; nursing; process improvement; life safety; emergency management; environment of care; infection prevention and control; medication management; home care, medical staff; human resources; national patient safety goals; and leadership. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, and informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance.

“Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards,” says Dr. Ken Grubbs, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations for The Joint Commission. “We commend VA Augusta Health Care System for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity, and compassion for all patients.”

VA Augusta is a high-complexity health care system that serves more than 50,000 unique Veteran patients each year in Georgia and South Carolina. It employs more than 2,700 employees at two medical centers in Augusta, Georgia, and three outpatient clinics in Athens and Statesboro, Georgia, and Aiken, South Carolina.

For more information about the Joint Commission visit www.jointcommission.org.

For more information about VA Augusta and its recent Joint Commission accreditation, please contact Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs at William.Martin6@va.gov.