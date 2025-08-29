VA Augusta Health Care System to host a Job Fair for Environmental Management Services positions.

PRESS RELEASE

August 29, 2025

Augusta , GA - VA Augusta Health Care System will be hosting a Job Fair for Environmental Management Services positions.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a part of our dedicated team, we encourage you to attend this event and explore the opportunities available. You can learn more about our Environmental Management Services in this video.

Date: Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025

Time: 3 – 6 p.m.

Location: First Floor Dining Area, VA Augusta Uptown Campus, 1 Freedom Way (off Wrightsboro Road)

Job Openings:

We will be hiring for positions across our Environmental Management Services (janitorial services). These roles are crucial to maintaining the cleanliness and safety of our facilities and ensuring a welcoming environment for our Veterans and staff.

Benefits:

On-site, same-day hires

Competitive pay and benefits package

Opportunities for career growth within VA Augusta Health Care System

Requirements for Applicants:

Bring a current resume

Provide 3 professional references

Bring a DD214 (if applicable)

Come dressed for an interview

We encourage all interested applicants to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to join our team. Your commitment to excellence and dedication to service can make a significant impact on the lives of our Veterans.

Please feel free to share this information with your network. We look forward to meeting you and welcoming new team members to VA Augusta!