VA Augusta Health Care System to host a Job Fair for Environmental Management Services positions.
PRESS RELEASE
August 29, 2025
Augusta , GA - VA Augusta Health Care System will be hosting a Job Fair for Environmental Management Services positions.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a part of our dedicated team, we encourage you to attend this event and explore the opportunities available. You can learn more about our Environmental Management Services in this video.
Date: Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025
Time: 3 – 6 p.m.
Location: First Floor Dining Area, VA Augusta Uptown Campus, 1 Freedom Way (off Wrightsboro Road)
Job Openings:
We will be hiring for positions across our Environmental Management Services (janitorial services). These roles are crucial to maintaining the cleanliness and safety of our facilities and ensuring a welcoming environment for our Veterans and staff.
Benefits:
- On-site, same-day hires
- Competitive pay and benefits package
- Opportunities for career growth within VA Augusta Health Care System
Requirements for Applicants:
- Bring a current resume
- Provide 3 professional references
- Bring a DD214 (if applicable)
- Come dressed for an interview
We encourage all interested applicants to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to join our team. Your commitment to excellence and dedication to service can make a significant impact on the lives of our Veterans.
Please feel free to share this information with your network. We look forward to meeting you and welcoming new team members to VA Augusta!
Media contacts
Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs
Phone: